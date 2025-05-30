Critical Infrastructure Security, Business continuity

Kaiser Permanente dismisses cyberattack after widespread outage

Cybernews reports that Kaiser Permanente, the largest health plan provider in the U.S., has attributed sweeping system outages on Wednesday that prevented electronic health records access and patient care services across several of its locations to technical issues at one of its data centers, rather than a cyberattack.

All technology applications used by the integrated managed care consortium have already been restored, according to Kaiser Permanente. "Our evaluation thus far does not suggest this was a cybersecurity incident," said Kaiser in a statement, which also alerted patients regarding slight delays in call response, laboratory testing, and pharmacy services until Friday. Such a development comes more than a year after Kaiser, which has 40 hospitals and more than 60 medical offices across the U.S., reported having data from over 13.4 million current and former members and patients compromised after its systems had been infiltrated through an unnamed third party.

