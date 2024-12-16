Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Kadokawa reportedly gives in to ransomware demand

Image of ransomware, computer language, circuit board pattern over data server room

(Adobe Stock)

Kadokawa, a Japanese media conglomerate, was discovered by Kyodo News and Unknown Technologies to have potentially provided Russia-linked BlackSuit ransomware operation, formerly known as Royal, with $2.98 million worth of cryptocurrency as ransom following an attack in June, which was previously confirmed to have resulted in the compromise of its internal documents, contracts, and employee data, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from making the cryptocurrency transaction within the month of the intrusion, Kadokawa also had its executives' email communications with BlackSuit regarding the receipt of the ransom shared by an anonymous source to Kyodo News. Further review of the emails revealed that Kadokawa refused to pay more than $3 million in ransom, which was eventually permitted by BlackSuit, which initially sought $8.25 million, provided that the payment be given within two days. Such a development comes more than three months after Kadokawa launched an investigation into additional data leaked by BlackSuit.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBlack HatDeauthentication AttackDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpSecHybrid AttackInformation WarfarePassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds