JupiterOne launches continuous controls monitoring for security and compliance

JupiterOne Inc. has launched JupiterOne Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), a new product designed to test the effectiveness of security and compliance controls across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments. This offering aims to address a gap in the market where existing tools often verify the existence of controls on paper rather than their actual operational status. The product evaluates controls against live asset data, flagging deviations as they occur and generating audit-ready evidence from current data sources, based on information published by Silicon Angle.

CCM assesses controls using live asset data rather than static documentation like screenshots or spreadsheets. It is engineered to detect control drift in real-time and can map a single control definition across multiple compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, FedRAMP, and HIPAA. The platform leverages JupiterOne's graph-based data model and over 200 integrations, analyzing controls not in isolation but by examining the relationships between assets, identities, cloud resources, and security findings. An integrated AI layer allows users to query compliance status and evidence using natural language.