Cloud Security, Ransomware

Japanese cloud provider IDC Frontier hit by ransomware attack

Following insights from Bleeping Computer, Japanese cloud and digital infrastructure company IDC Frontier disclosed that its IDCF Cloud service was subjected to a ransomware attack. This incident led to an outage affecting a data center cluster that serves the eastern region of Japan.

The attack, which began on Oct. 7 at 3:40 a.m. local time, forced IDC Frontier to shut down its network and systems. The company confirmed that a third party's ransomware attack caused the disruption in East Japan Region 1, impacting approximately 495 companies and local governments. IDC Frontier, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, isolated and shut down affected systems to prevent further spread. The threat actor claims to have encrypted 225 databases, totaling 3.6 petabytes of data, and compromised numerous virtual machines and snapshots. Separately, Japanese marine products company Nissui Corporation reported a system outage at its logistics subsidiary, Nissui Logistics, due to suspected unauthorized access to a third-party data center, though a connection to the IDC Frontier attack is unclear. This follows a recent increase in cybersecurity incidents targeting Japanese companies, with attackers exploiting website and API vulnerabilities, potentially aided by AI tools.

Source: Bleeping Computer

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