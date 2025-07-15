IT leaders alarmed by AI-powered cloud attacks

AI-powered threats have overtaken traditional breaches as the top cloud security concern for IT leaders, according to Ekco's 2025 Infrastructure Modernisation Survey, reports Petri

The study, which surveyed over 1,000 IT decision-makers, found that while hybrid cloud adoption rose to 68%, only 38% of respondents believe their breach response strategies are adequate against AI-driven attacks. Visibility and optimization remain critical pain points, with more than half of IT leaders lacking clarity into cloud costs. A shortage of in-house cloud expertise is also fueling increased reliance on Managed Service Providers, now involved in 40% of cloud projects. The report advises organizations to embed security early, shift to strategic cloud planning, and continually optimize infrastructure. Responsible AI adoption is emphasized, with recommendations including staff training, risk governance, and multi-platform use. "Security must be built from the ground up," the report warns, urging businesses to align cloud initiatives with long-term goals to ensure resilience, efficiency, and value.