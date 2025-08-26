Intelligence from the U.S. allowed CBI's International Operations Division to discover the illicit call centers used by the threat operation, from which nearly $62,000 in cash and dozens of electronic devices were sequestered. More than 30 individuals have also been apprehended, three of whom remain in custody amid ongoing probes to determine other co-conspirators. With exfiltrated funds mostly laundered via cryptocurrency, CBI has already partnered with Interpol and other law enforcement organizations worldwide to clamp down on other related threat groups, as it committed to continuing Operation Chakra-IV initiatives to dismantle crypto-dependent cybercrime gangs.
International cyber fraud ring dismantled by joint US-India operation
Operations of an international technical support scam ring, which has obtained over $40 million worth of cryptocurrency from fraudulent activity against Americans since 2023, have been disrupted by the FBI and India's Central Bureau of Investigation as part of the Operation Chakra-IV effort, reports The Cyber Express.
Intelligence from the U.S. allowed CBI's International Operations Division to discover the illicit call centers used by the threat operation, from which nearly $62,000 in cash and dozens of electronic devices were sequestered. More than 30 individuals have also been apprehended, three of whom remain in custody amid ongoing probes to determine other co-conspirators. With exfiltrated funds mostly laundered via cryptocurrency, CBI has already partnered with Interpol and other law enforcement organizations worldwide to clamp down on other related threat groups, as it committed to continuing Operation Chakra-IV initiatives to dismantle crypto-dependent cybercrime gangs.
