Alleged intrusions by Pakistani hacktivist operations against numerous Indian entities, including the country's Election Commission and Prime Minister's Office, amid escalating tensions between both nations have mostly been overstated or fake, according to Infosecurity Magazine. Only 1.5 GB of public media files were proven to have been exfiltrated from India's National Informatics Centre, which was claimed to have had 247 GB of sensitive government information compromised, while most of the data purportedly pilfered from the Andhra Pradesh High Court has already been previously exposed online, a CloudSEK report showed. Even though attacks against the Indian Army and Election Commission were noted to be old or phony, Pakistan-linked threat group APT36 has been increasingly targeting India, having spread the Crimson RAT malware via government-spoofing phishing lures after a terror attack in Kashmir last month. Infection with Crimson RAT enabled APT36 to exfiltrate files and system data without being detected by security systems.
Threat Intelligence, Data Security
Intensifying hacktivist attacks against India overblown, report finds
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds