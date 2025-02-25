Threat Intelligence, Ransomware

Intelligence mined from exposed Black Basta internal chats

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

CyberScoop reports that threat defenders have obtained valuable intelligence from the Black Basta ransomware-as-a-service operation's internal chat log leak, which was noted to be as significant as the exposure of the Conti ransomware gang's internal messages three years ago.

Analysis of almost 200,000 Russian-language Black Basta communications between September 2023 and September 2024 conducted by Microsoft senior security researcher Thomas Roccia revealed IP addresses, credentials, domains, file names, and other possible indicators of compromise.

Black Basta — which has been inactive this year amid internal strife following a slew of attacks that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency noted to have impacted at least a dozen critical infrastructure sectors — also had its initial attack vectors and detection bypass techniques uncovered by other researchers.

Other ransomware gangs also had their infrastructure, malicious services, and commands revealed by exposed chats, said Google Threat Intelligence Group Head of Cybercrime Analysis Genevieve Stark.

"Defenders can then use this information to prioritize their detection and hunting efforts," Stark added.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDisruptionDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingFault Line AttacksGoogle Hacking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds