Aside from creating cybersecurity requirements for telecommunications providers across the country, the Intelligence Authorization Act would also harness the intelligence community's "procurement power" in strengthening telecommunications organizations' deterrence from risks posed by Salt Typhoon's attacks, as well as provide intelligence agencies billions of dollars to shore up defenses. Multiple clandestine community elements have also been given guidance under the bill, which has been mostly classified due to sensitivities. Such a development comes just days after the House advanced legislation that would allow leadership of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to address cybersecurity threats against U.S. telecommunications networks.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations
Intelligence authorization bill aimed at US telco breaches gets Senate panel OK
A cell phone tower rises above the trees in Sudbury, Massachusetts. A trio of hacking clusters tied to China have been mimicking Hafnium and attacking telecommunications firms in Asia in part with the same Exchange server vulnerabilities. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Chinese state-backed hackers' extensive compromise of U.S. telecommunications networks has prompted the Senate Intelligence Committee to pass an annual intelligence authorization measure aimed at bolstering telecommunications firms' defenses against cyberespionage efforts, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Aside from creating cybersecurity requirements for telecommunications providers across the country, the Intelligence Authorization Act would also harness the intelligence community's "procurement power" in strengthening telecommunications organizations' deterrence from risks posed by Salt Typhoon's attacks, as well as provide intelligence agencies billions of dollars to shore up defenses. Multiple clandestine community elements have also been given guidance under the bill, which has been mostly classified due to sensitivities. Such a development comes just days after the House advanced legislation that would allow leadership of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to address cybersecurity threats against U.S. telecommunications networks.
Aside from creating cybersecurity requirements for telecommunications providers across the country, the Intelligence Authorization Act would also harness the intelligence community's "procurement power" in strengthening telecommunications organizations' deterrence from risks posed by Salt Typhoon's attacks, as well as provide intelligence agencies billions of dollars to shore up defenses. Multiple clandestine community elements have also been given guidance under the bill, which has been mostly classified due to sensitivities. Such a development comes just days after the House advanced legislation that would allow leadership of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to address cybersecurity threats against U.S. telecommunications networks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds