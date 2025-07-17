Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations

Intelligence authorization bill aimed at US telco breaches gets Senate panel OK

A cell phone tower rises above the trees in Sudbury, Massachusetts. A trio of hacking clusters tied to China have been mimicking Hafnium and attacking telecommunications firms in Asia in part with the same Exchange server vulnerabilities. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Chinese state-backed hackers' extensive compromise of U.S. telecommunications networks has prompted the Senate Intelligence Committee to pass an annual intelligence authorization measure aimed at bolstering telecommunications firms' defenses against cyberespionage efforts, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from creating cybersecurity requirements for telecommunications providers across the country, the Intelligence Authorization Act would also harness the intelligence community's "procurement power" in strengthening telecommunications organizations' deterrence from risks posed by Salt Typhoon's attacks, as well as provide intelligence agencies billions of dollars to shore up defenses. Multiple clandestine community elements have also been given guidance under the bill, which has been mostly classified due to sensitivities. Such a development comes just days after the House advanced legislation that would allow leadership of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to address cybersecurity threats against U.S. telecommunications networks.

US-Spain intelligence sharing review sought

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been urged by House and Senate Intelligence panel chairs Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rick Crawford, R-Ark., respectively, to reevaluate U.S. intelligence sharing with Spain after the latter was reported to have given Chinese telecommunications equipment provider Huawei a $14.6 million contract to manage its wiretapping system.

US cyber defenses to be undermined by State Department reorganization, experts say

The U.S. State Department's dismantling of the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy and ouster of the bureau's several diplomats and experts last week were noted by cybersecurity experts to hinder not only the country's efforts to counter Russian and Chinese state-sponsored and cybercrime operations but also both countries' increasingly sophisticated technologies, reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Related Terms

