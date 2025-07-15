Aside from establishing NTIA's responsibilities in spearheading policy efforts and inter-agency coordination for telecommunication network defenses, such a bill introduced by Reps. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and Jennifer McClellan, D-Va. would also rename the Office of Policy Analysis and Development into the Office of Policy Development and Cybersecurity. The measure also pushes not only for intensified telco, security researcher, and software developer partnerships but also for the creation of NTIA-led policies advancing telecommunications innovation, commercialization, and security resilience. "As more and more of Americans' lives move into a digital format, it's leaving the information of Americans more and more vulnerable to cyberattacks. That's why it is critical that we establish cybersecurity protocols and capabilities to counter the threats, not just to foreign actors, but of cybercriminals and transnational criminal organizations who attempt to breach our data security and access the data of Americans," said Obernolte.
Bill tapping NTIA to lead telco infrastructure security receives House OK
The House has approved bipartisan legislation that would cement the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's leadership in tackling cybersecurity threats against U.S. telecommunications networks amid ongoing efforts to contain the threat of Chinese state-sponsored threat operation Salt Typhoon, CyberScoop reports.
Aside from establishing NTIA's responsibilities in spearheading policy efforts and inter-agency coordination for telecommunication network defenses, such a bill introduced by Reps. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and Jennifer McClellan, D-Va. would also rename the Office of Policy Analysis and Development into the Office of Policy Development and Cybersecurity. The measure also pushes not only for intensified telco, security researcher, and software developer partnerships but also for the creation of NTIA-led policies advancing telecommunications innovation, commercialization, and security resilience. "As more and more of Americans' lives move into a digital format, it's leaving the information of Americans more and more vulnerable to cyberattacks. That's why it is critical that we establish cybersecurity protocols and capabilities to counter the threats, not just to foreign actors, but of cybercriminals and transnational criminal organizations who attempt to breach our data security and access the data of Americans," said Obernolte.
