DOGE’s AI use raises concern among House Dems

U.S. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought has been urged by a group of 48 House Democrats to provide more details regarding unauthorized artificial intelligence usage by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, FedScoop reports.

AI was reported to have been leveraged by DOGE to not only process data from the Department of Education but also for an Office of Personnel Management initiative to analyze emails of federal employees, said the lawmakers spearheaded by Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., Mike Levin, D-Calif., and Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., in a letter to Vought. "Without proper protections, feeding sensitive data into an AI system puts it into the possession of a system's operator a massive breach of public and employee trust and an increase in cybersecurity risks surrounding that data," noted the letter, which also noted the prevalence of "significant biases" in generative AI models that make them unfit for "high-risk decision-making." Additional information regarding the Trump administration's usage of technology from Musk's xAI has also been sought by legislators.

