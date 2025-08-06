As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the company's updated platform now leverages predictive threat intelligence and machine learning to detect and block malicious domains an average of 68 days earlier than conventional methods, with an exceptionally low false positive rate. Infoblox's approach emphasizes disrupting attacks at the DNS layer, before they ever reach critical infrastructure, reducing dependency on downstream tools like SIEM and XDR. "We target the suppliers behind the cyberattackers," said CPO Mukesh Gupta, likening their method to taking down the root source rather than reacting to symptoms. The new capabilities include improved reporting, asset data integration, flexible licensing, and deeper visibility through a centralised Security Workspace. Infoblox's technology will also underpin Google Cloud's upcoming DNS Armour offering, marking a significant step toward integrating preemptive DNS defense into modern cloud environments.
Threat Intelligence, AI/ML, Network Security
Infoblox unveils preemptive cyber defense platform
(Adobe Stock)
Infoblox has rolled out major upgrades to its Protective DNS solution, targeting AI-powered cyberattacks with a more preemptive, intelligence-driven defense model, according to Security Brief Australia.
As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the company's updated platform now leverages predictive threat intelligence and machine learning to detect and block malicious domains an average of 68 days earlier than conventional methods, with an exceptionally low false positive rate. Infoblox's approach emphasizes disrupting attacks at the DNS layer, before they ever reach critical infrastructure, reducing dependency on downstream tools like SIEM and XDR. "We target the suppliers behind the cyberattackers," said CPO Mukesh Gupta, likening their method to taking down the root source rather than reacting to symptoms. The new capabilities include improved reporting, asset data integration, flexible licensing, and deeper visibility through a centralised Security Workspace. Infoblox's technology will also underpin Google Cloud's upcoming DNS Armour offering, marking a significant step toward integrating preemptive DNS defense into modern cloud environments.
