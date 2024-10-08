Industry group calls for harmonization of cloud security certification

BSA The Software Alliance has urged G7 member countries to harmonize cloud security certification standards, reports TechXplore.

The initiative aims to reduce compliance burdens for cloud service providers and foster international cooperation while maintaining strong security standards. BSA, which represents Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Siemens, OpenAI, and other major tech companies, advocates that those countries with similar cloud security requirements should align their language to simplify regulations. In addition, cooperation would also ease market access for providers and expand the public's options for secure cloud products.

"We encourage governments to look at where their cloud requirements are effectively the same, but using different language," said Aaron Cooper, BSA's senior vice president of global policy. The group also stated its opposition to data localization policies, such as G7 member France’s tight geographic requirements for cloud data security, arguing that broader cooperation would enhance security and provide more cloud options for consumers across nations.