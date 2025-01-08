Industrial router zero-day leveraged by new Mirai-based botnet

Over 20 industrial router and smart home device vulnerabilities — including the recently disclosed Four-Faith router bug, tracked as CVE-2024-12856, DVR flaws, and PZT camera issues — have been exploited by a new and increasingly advanced Mirai-based botnet to facilitate distributed denial-of-service attacks, reports BleepingComputer.

Organizations in different sectors around the world, particularly in China, the U.S., Germany, the UK, and Singapore, have been impacted by the botnet's DDoS attacks, which amassed significant traffic despite lasting for only 10 to 30 seconds, an analysis from Chiainxin X Lab researchers revealed. Further examination of the botnet, which is named after a homophobic reference, showed its utilization of a brute-forcing module and a modified UPX shell alongside Mirai-based commands for client updating, network scanning, and DDoS intrusions that enable escalated compromise rates through zero- and n-day vulnerabilities. Organizations have been urged to not only apply the most recent device updates and replace default admin credentials but also remove unnecessary remote access to circumvent attack risk.