Improved OT cybersecurity sought by Dragos’ purchase of Network Perception

SiliconAngle reports that operational technology solutions provider Network Perception has been purchased by Dragos, an industrial control system cybersecurity firm, in a bid to bolster visibility into OT networks.

With the acquisition, both Network Perception's flagship NP-View platform and the Dragos Platform would be able to identify their assets' connections and possible pathways in real time, as well as certain OT vulnerabilities prior to exploitation. Moreover, imminent updates to the Dragos Platform that would add NP-View's topology and firewall rules analysis would not only increase the effectiveness of OT environment network topology mapping but also allow better vulnerability mapping and configuration and policy drift assessments, according to Dragos. "This acquisition brings our teams and technologies together to give organizations an unprecedented level of visibility into their OT environments. Network Perception's compliance capabilities expand Dragos' already strong foundation for helping organizations meet regulations," said Dragos co-founder and CEO Robert Lee.