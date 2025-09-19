Immense Vane Viper malvertising network uncovered

HackRead reports that the massive Vane Viper malvertising network has been operating malware-spreading scams worldwide under the guise of a legitimate business for almost 10 years.

InfoBlox Threat Intel researchers discovered that nearly 50% of Infoblox customer networks had domains associated with Vane Viper, which has been receiving malicious payloads from multi-source online advertising platform PropellerAds.

"We found compelling evidence that not only has PropellerAds turned a blind eye to criminal abuse of their platform, but indicators described below suggest with moderate-to-high confidence that several ad-fraud campaigns originated from infrastructure attributed to PropellerAds," said researchers, who also found Vane Viper to be linked to XBT Holdings and Webzilla, which had been involved in the Methbot ad fraud campaign of Russia.