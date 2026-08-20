ICE reminds employees to leave Meta smart glasses at home

As reported by The Register, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director David Venturella issued a reminder to agency employees regarding the use of Meta smart glasses and similar devices in the workplace. The memo emphasized that these devices, which can covertly record video and audio, could potentially compromise privacy and legal protections.

Venturella's memo, reported by The New York Times, stated that the use of Meta glasses or similar body-worn cameras could unintentionally capture sensitive information. This aligns with existing ICE policy that prohibits employees from using personal body-worn cameras on duty. An ICE spokesperson confirmed that the agency periodically reminds employees of such policies, stressing a commitment to privacy and operational security. The spokesperson declined to specify what prompted the recent reminder or if there had been an increase in employees using these devices.

This internal reminder follows a broader trend of venues and organizations restricting the use of smart glasses with recording capabilities due to privacy concerns. Events like DEF CON have advised attendees to leave such eyewear at home, and establishments such as Soho House and Wetherspoons have prohibited their use. Similarly, some NBA arenas have asked fans not to wear recording-enabled glasses. The UK's privacy watchdog also initiated an investigation into Meta's smart glasses earlier this year.