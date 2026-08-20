Brazil’s data authority orders halt to facial recognition in Paraná schools

Brazil's National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) has ordered the school system in the southern state of Paraná to immediately stop collecting biometric data of children and adolescents for attendance using facial recognition software, with further coverage provided by Biometric Update.

The ANPD cited a failure by the Paraná State Department of Education to demonstrate an adequate legal basis for processing sensitive biometric data, nor sufficient guarantees of security and governance. The pilot project, which involved approximately one million students across 2,136 institutions, utilized facial recognition software from Innovatrics, subcontracted by Valid, and deployed through the Escola Paraná Biometria app. Teachers photographed classes, and images were sent to cloud servers for facial extraction and comparison.

The teachers' union questioned the necessity of biometric data collection, stating traditional attendance methods are sufficient. The ANPD agreed, deeming facial recognition unnecessary and disproportionate, noting less invasive alternatives. Concerns were also raised about inadequate controls over image sharing, privacy, and data retention, potentially storing 14 years of biometric data per student. The ANPD has given Paraná 10 days to confirm the cessation of data processing across all involved systems and companies.