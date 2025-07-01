Business continuity, Threat Intelligence

ICC mitigating impact of cyberattack

Plain code with the word "cyberattack" in red.

(Adobe Stock)

The International Criminal Court has confirmed containing and continuously mitigating a "sophisticated" cyber intrusion coinciding with a summit of 32 NATO leaders regarding cyber defense measures last week, The Associated Press reports.

"All necessary measures have been taken to ensure the business continuity," said ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah. Additional details regarding the potential intent of the attack, as well as the incident's impact on the court's confidential data have not been provided but the ICC has previously been targeted by espionage activities, with a Russian spy's usage of a fake identity to become an intern amid the court's probe on Russian war crimes against Ukraine being thwarted three years ago. The ICC has also gained heat over arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant. Such a development comes almost two years after the ICC had been compromised by a cyberattack that continues to affect Wi-Fi access at its headquarters.

Related

UNFI expects financial hit from cyberattack as recovery continues

Major North American grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc., has disclosed that the cyberattack it experienced earlier this month would have a "material impact" on its financials for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 as it reported the successful recovery of its core systems, including its electronic ordering and invoice systems, according to BleepingComputer.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDeauthentication AttackDefacementDisruptionDistributed ScansDomain HijackingFault Line AttacksGoogle HackingHybrid AttackInformation Warfare

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds