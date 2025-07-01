ICC mitigating impact of cyberattack

The International Criminal Court has confirmed containing and continuously mitigating a "sophisticated" cyber intrusion coinciding with a summit of 32 NATO leaders regarding cyber defense measures last week, The Associated Press reports.
"All necessary measures have been taken to ensure the business continuity," said ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah. Additional details regarding the potential intent of the attack, as well as the incident's impact on the court's confidential data have not been provided but the ICC has previously been targeted by espionage activities, with a Russian spy's usage of a fake identity to become an intern amid the court's probe on Russian war crimes against Ukraine being thwarted three years ago. The ICC has also gained heat over arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant. Such a development comes almost two years after the ICC had been compromised by a cyberattack that continues to affect Wi-Fi access at its headquarters.
