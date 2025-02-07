AI/ML, Government Regulations, Data Security, Privacy

House bill seeks to block DeepSeek on federal devices

DeepSeek is an AI-powered platform specializing in advanced search and data analytics for business insights and decision-making.
(Adobe Stock)

Mounting security concerns surrounding the Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek have prompted Reps. Josh Gottenheimer, D-N.J., and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., to unveil new legislation that would prohibit the Chinese AI app's usage in government-issued devices, reports The Associated Press.

DeepSeek could be exploited by the Chinese government to facilitate surveillance and misinformation operations, according to the bipartisan bill, which also moves to prohibit any AI apps developed by DeepSeek's parent firm High-Flyer while offering exemptions for research and national security purposes. "Americans should know the impact on their personal privacy and data, especially because we know that Americans are sharing proprietary information on AI chatbots, highly sensitive information, documents, contracts, and the like," said Gottenheimer, who recommended additional Congressional probes on the capabilities of DeepSeek. Such a development comes after DeepSeek and Chinese TikTok alternative RedNote were prohibited by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott across all state-issued devices. Similar DeepSeek bans on government devices have also been implemented by Italy, Taiwan, and Australia.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AnonymizationBlock CipherData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Diffie-HellmanDigest AuthenticationDigital EnvelopeDigital SignatureDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)Identity Theft

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds