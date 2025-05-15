Malware, Threat Intelligence

Horabot malware spread in new Latin America-aimed phishing campaign

System hacked warning alert on laptop computer. Cyber attack on computer network, virus, spyware, malware or malicious software. Cyber security and cybercrime concept. System security technology (3)
(Adobe Stock)

Windows users in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru have been subjected to attacks spreading the Horabot malware as part of a new phishing campaign discovered last month, according to The Hacker News.

Intrusions commence with the distribution of malicious emails with invoice-themed lures deceiving targets into opening a ZIP archive that includes a nefarious HTML file enabling next-stage payload retrieval, a report from Fortinet FortiGuard Labs showed. Such a ZIP archive payload then facilitates the loading of a script performing external Visual Basic Script injection that proceeds with the exfiltration of system information and further compromise with Horabot after determining targeted systems' absence of Avast antivirus or non-operation in a virtual environment. Aside from enabling the further distribution of phishing emails to Outlook contacts, Horabot also pilfers data stored in various web browsers, including Google Chrome, Yandex, and Brave, as well as triggers bogus pop-ups aimed at compromising user logins, said the report.

Related

Solana tool-spoofing PyPI tool uncovered

Solana is having its developers' source code and secrets pilfered by a malicious Python Package Index repository package masquerading as a tool for the blockchain platform dubbed "solana-token", which has been installed 761 times before being removed from PyPI, according to The Hacker News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionCovert ChannelsDNS SpoofingDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDumpSecGoogle HackingInformation WarfareReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds