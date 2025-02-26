HiddenGh0st RAT launched through widespread Truesight.sys driver exploitation

More than 2,500 iterations of a legacy RogueKiller Antirootkit Driver version dubbed "Truesight.sys" have been utilized to facilitate the deployment of the HiddenGh0st malware as part of a widespread Windows-targeted attack campaign believed to be conducted by the Silver Fox APT , reports The Hacker News

Attacks, which were primarily aimed at China, commenced with the delivery of artifacts masquerading as legitimate apps, which download the legacy Truesight driver and a second-stage payload enabling the retrieval of the endpoint detection and response-killer software and the HiddenGh0st trojan descended from Gh0st RAT, an analysis from Check Point researchers found.

Additional findings showing the direct EDR/AV killer module launching of the Truesight driver suggest that its operations are not dependent of earlier stages, according to researchers.

"Exploiting Arbitrary Process Termination vulnerability allowed the EDR/AV killer module to target and disable processes commonly associated with security solutions, further enhancing the campaign's stealth," researchers added.