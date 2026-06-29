Malware

Fake tax notices used to deliver remote access malware in India

A new phishing campaign is using fake income tax assessment notices to deliver dangerous malware to unsuspecting victims across India, according to a recent report by Tech Radar.

Attackers are employing sophisticated tactics, hiding malicious code behind convincing government branding and legal references to trick victims into downloading a ZIP archive, according to CYFIRMA. This archive contains a disk image file with a loader program that, in turn, triggers a disguised DLL file. The malware uses reflection-based techniques to evade detection and establishes encrypted communication with servers located in Hong Kong.

This operation closely resembles known commodity RAT families, suggesting a financially motivated goal. The same loader-and-payload architecture has previously been linked to ransomware operators, indicating the potential for varied attack types. Defenses include up-to-date antivirus software with behavioral detection and verifying tax-related correspondence directly through official government channels, avoiding embedded links or unknown file executions from archives or disk images.

Source: Tech Radar

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