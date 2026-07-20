Head of federal AI testing lab resigns after three months

The director of a key federal government AI testing lab, Chris Fall, is stepping down from his position just three months after taking the helm, according to a recent report by CyberScoop.

Fall's departure from the Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) was confirmed by a Department of Commerce spokesperson. NIST Director Dr. Arvind Raman will serve as acting director. CAISI has become a crucial hub for the federal government to assess potential cybersecurity and national security threats posed by AI systems. The center began working with companies like OpenAI and Anthropic early in the Trump administration to test their models for dangerous capabilities, including offensive hacking and assistance in developing weapons.

Fall's short tenure comes as the White House has emphasized CAISI's role in evaluating frontier AI models and their potential to significantly alter current cyber capabilities. Fall previously held several other government positions, including roles at the Department of Energy and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.