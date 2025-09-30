UK luxury department store Harrods has disclosed the potential compromise of some of its customers' personal details following a systems breach at one of its external providers, The Guardian reports.According to the company, e-commerce customers had basic identifiers such as names and contact information impacted as a result of the intrusion. However, account credentials and payment details were not compromised.Such an incident was unrelated to an earlier attempted system infiltration, according to a Harrods spokesperson. In May, Harrods restricted internet access across its own sites as a defensive measure following an attempted attack. "The third party has confirmed this is an isolated incident which has been contained, and we are working closely with them to ensure that all appropriate actions are being taken. We have notified all relevant authorities," said Harrods, which had been targeted in the same wave of incidents that disrupted fellow retailers Marks & Spencer and Co-op.
Harrods confirms breach stemming from third-party hack
