Harrods confirms breach stemming from third-party hack

UK luxury department store Harrods has disclosed the potential compromise of some of its customers' personal details following a systems breach at one of its external providers, The Guardian reports.

According to the company, e-commerce customers had basic identifiers such as names and contact information impacted as a result of the intrusion. However, account credentials and payment details were not compromised.

Such an incident was unrelated to an earlier attempted system infiltration, according to a Harrods spokesperson. In May, Harrods restricted internet access across its own sites as a defensive measure following an attempted attack.