Hands-on IT experience more valuable in cyber hiring, study finds

(Adobe Stock)

Previous IT work experience alone would make 90% of cybersecurity hiring managers consider a candidate, while entry-level cybersecurity certifications would be a consideration for 89% of respondents, compared with 81% who would consider those with IT, cybersecurity, or computer science education alone, indicating a shift toward hands-on skills, according to DIGIT.

Training for entry-level and junior-level cybersecurity team members was mostly noted to last between four and nine months, while 91% of respondents emphasized the value of professional development opportunities for such members, a report from ISC2 showed. Additional findings revealed process and procedure documentation, alert and event management, and reporting to be the leading tasks for entry-level professionals, while junior-level staff members were mostly asked to do backup, recovery, and business continuity, incident detection, and alert and event management. Such a report "reveals how cybersecurity hiring managers recognize the importance of providing opportunities to the next generation of cybersecurity professionals," said ISC2 Chief Qualifications Officer Casey Marks.

