Hacking of Signal-like app used by Trump officials reported

TeleMessage, an Israeli clone of the Signal messaging app leveraged by former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and other Trump administration officials, was reported by independent tech news outlet 404 Media to have had its systems breached by a hacker in 15 to 20 minutes, SiliconAngle reports.

Infiltration of the Signal-esque app's servers enabled the discovery of not only data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Coinbase, and other financial entities, but also certain conversations between Democratic legislators opposing a cryptocurrency bill, according to the hacker, who was not able to discern messages from members of the Trump cabinet. Such a breach, which the hacker noted to be "not much effort", suggests TeleMessage's inadequate encryption of archived chat logs, contrary to the company's assertions that it has similar security as the Signal app. "If I could have found this in less than 30 minutes then anybody else could too. And who knows how long its been vulnerable?" said the hacker.

