BleepingComputer reports that HackerOne's bug bounty programs have granted $81 million to ethical hackers around the globe during the past 12 months, representing a 13% year-over-year increase.Annual payouts per active program averaged almost $42,000, as the bug bounty platform's 100 largest programs handed $51 million from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, according to a HackerOne report.HackerOne also disclosed a dramatic rise in AI-related vulnerabilities. Prompt injection flaws, in particular, surged by 540%, contributing to an overall increase in AI security issues of more than 200%. While traditional flaws such as cross-site scripting and SQL injection have declined, authorization-related vulnerabilities, including insecure direct object reference and improper access control, are on the upswing. "AI vulnerabilities increased by more than 200% this year, while enterprises expanded AI security initiatives at nearly three times last year's pace. At the same time, a new generation of 'bionic hackers'security researchers using AI to enhance their hunting abilitiesare driving the discovery of security issues at unprecedented scale," said HackerOne CEO Kara Sprague.
Vulnerability Management
HackerOne bug bounties increase
(Adobe Stock)
