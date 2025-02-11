Hacker of SEC’s X account sentenced after admitting guilt

After infiltrating the SEC's X account via SIM swapping conducted with the help of his co-conspirators, Council proceeded to post fraudulent information regarding the planned approval of cryptocurrency-containing exchange-traded funds, which resulted in a Bitcoin price spike, according to the Justice Department. Such a development comes amid the persistent targeting of high-profile X accounts in cryptocurrency takeover scams. "The platform in question has become increasingly vulnerable to abuse, while simultaneously serving as a critical media tool for influencers, brands, and even governments. In short, the financial incentives are greater than ever, and in some cases, abusing these platforms has only become easier over time," said SentinelLabs principal threat researcher Tom Hegel.