Breach, Network Security, IoT

Hacked routers’ scanning activities spike

Close-up of a WiFi router

(Adobe Stock)

GBHackers News reports that nearly 2,200 breached Cisco Small Business RV, Linksys LRT, and Araknis routers have recorded spikes in illicit scanning activities since July 30.

The U.S. was most impacted by the malicious scanning efforts for reconnaissance in keeping with botnet operations, followed by India, Canada, Brazil, and Poland, according to the Shadowserver Foundation. Threat actors may be leveraging the hacked routers for port scans and service enumeration, which could later lead to aggressive vulnerability exploitation and credential-based intrusions, said researchers, who warned that compromised networking equipment could be used not only to create malicious infrastructure but also enable the discovery of new targets. Organizations have been urged to bolster their edge devices' defenses against such a threat by conducting network equipment audits, tracking network traffic patterns, ensuring up-to-date router firmware, deactivating unneeded management interfaces, and replacing default admin credentials.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Cyber incident breaches Canadian financial regulator’s data

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization which oversees investment and mutual fund dealers, as well as trading activity on the country's debt and equity markets has confirmed being impacted by a cybersecurity incident last week, which resulted in the theft of personal information from its member companies and their workers, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BandwidthBorder Gateway Protocol (BGP)BroadcastBroadcast AddressComputer NetworkCut-ThroughDatagramDecapsulationDomainDynamic Routing Protocol

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds