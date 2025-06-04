Group-IB CEO: Firms lack cyber threat direction

As cybercrime grows more structured and AI-powered, many enterprises remain dangerously unprepared, often lacking the threat intelligence needed to predict or counter increasingly sophisticated attacks, reports Frontier Enterprise.
Group-IB CEO Dmitry Volkov told Frontier Enterprise that organisations are operating without direction, unable to anticipate the next strike due to blind spots in their understanding of the threat landscape. Volkov emphasized the critical need for proactive intelligence gathering, particularly around initial access brokers and evolving fraud tactics, to strengthen defences against actors exploiting the dark web economy. He also warned that AI is accelerating both the scale and quality of attacks, enabling even low-skilled criminals to craft deceptive campaigns using deepfakes and automated tools. Traditional defences, still reactive and signature-based, are falling behind. To counter these threats, Volkov advocates for identity-centric security, zero-trust models, and enhanced monitoring of underground markets. As geopolitical tensions fuel hybrid cyber operations, he added, companies must stop assuming neutrality and start investing in strategic cyber readiness.
