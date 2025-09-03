Threat Intelligence
Google to launch cyber disruption unit
Digital Watch Observatory reports that Google is set to take a more proactive role in cyber defense by launching a "disruption unit" aimed at dismantling malicious operations before they escalate, according to Sandra Joyce, Vice President of Google Threat Intelligence Group. Speaking at an event hosted by the Centre for Cybersecurity Policy and Law, Joyce said the initiative will focus on "intelligence-led proactive identification" of threats, marking a shift from a reactive approach. The announcement comes as the US government leans heavily toward offensive cyber strategies, underscored by Congress' passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which allocates $1 billion to such operations. Lawmakers also introduced the Scam Farms Marque and Reprisal Authorisation Act of 2025, a controversial proposal to let the President empower private actors against cybercriminals. While Google is not currently authorized to conduct offensive operations, its move highlights growing collaboration between government and industry in countering ransomware, IP theft, and attacks on critical infrastructure, signaling a significant evolution in US cybersecurity strategy.
