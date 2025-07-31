Early vulnerability reports will include the impacted product and the vendor or open-source project behind the product, as well as the report filing date and 90-day disclosure deadline, but not proof-of-concept details or other technical information that could be leveraged by threat actors, according to Google, which will maintain the 90+30 disclosure deadline policy for vendors and affected customers. "This data will make it easier for researchers and the public to track how long it takes for a fix to travel from the initial report, all the way to a user's device," said Google Project Zero Head Tim Willis, who noted an ongoing assessment of the policy change's impact on vulnerability remediation efforts.
Vulnerability Management
Google Project Zero to expedite public flaw disclosures
CyberScoop reports that Google Project Zero has committed to publicly sharing vulnerability details within a week of the issue's disclosure to the vendor in a bid to accelerate the timeline between the release and application of security patches.
