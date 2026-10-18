Google enhances Android security with new AI-powered scam protections

Following insights from Bleeping Computer, Google announced new AI-powered defenses against increasingly sophisticated scam messages and call-forwarding abuse on Android devices. These measures are designed to combat evolving threats like fraudulent bank alerts and AI voice-cloning attacks that are becoming harder for users to detect.

Google's new protections leverage cloud-based Gemini analysis within an encrypted environment for complex conversations in Google Messages, identifying signs of fraud. On-device Gemini Nano also checks unfamiliar links using real-time web signals and provides clearer warnings. These cloud-based protections are opt-in. Beyond Messages, on-device scam detection in chat notifications will expand to more Android devices. Android's sensitive-information masking will be extended to Chrome and Android WebView, hiding sensitive screens during screen sharing. The system will also block apps from silently enabling call forwarding and warn users before manual MMI forwarding codes are activated. Google is also expanding its verified bank calls system, which verifies if an incoming call is from a legitimate bank or a spoofing attempt, automatically ending fraudulent calls. These updates aim to bolster security for millions of Android users against advanced mobile scams.

Source: Bleeping Computer