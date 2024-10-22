Cloud Security

Google Cloud rolls out security updates

Google Cloud unveiled new security updates targeting the public sector at the recent Google Public Sector Summit, according to ExecutiveBiz.

Among the key updates are new Assured Workloads control packages, which enhance artificial intelligence capabilities, aid compliance with IRS 1075 for state and local governments and streamline security for regulated sectors like healthcare and life sciences.

Additionally, Google introduced several new tools. The Google Cloud Audit Manager helps organizations assess their resources against standards such as NIST 800-53 and FedRAMP Moderate, while ThreatSpace, from Google's Mandiant subsidiary, is designed to train security teams in handling cybersecurity threats. The Drive Inventory Reporting tool is now generally available, providing weekly file metadata snapshots from Google Drive. Google also announced that its AI-powered Gemini for Workspace is being submitted for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization. As part of efforts to better serve the healthcare sector, the company is collaborating with rural hospitals and health clinics to strengthen their cybersecurity resilience.

