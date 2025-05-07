Google Cloud most vulnerable among major cloud platforms, report says

Hackread.Google Cloud had the highest cloud vulnerability prevalence among major cloud service providers, with 38% of Google Cloud-hosted assets having at least one security flaw, compared with 27% and 15% of Azure- and Amazon Web Services-hosted assets, according to
Other cloud providers, such as Oracle Cloud, Digital Ocean, and Linode, had the same vulnerability incidence as Google Cloud, while leading hosting firms GoDaddy, DreamHost, and Hetzner had a 33% vulnerability rate, a study from CyCognito showed. While Azure had the greatest incidence of critical vulnerabilities among all major cloud providers, Google Cloud had the highest rate of easily exploitable assets, compared with Azure and AWS. However, such flaws were even more common among minor cloud firms and hosting providers. Organizations' security teams have been urged to implement not only inventory tools but also discovery mechanisms that do not require internal documentation, as well as adopt dynamic security testing during app development and after their deployment.
