Google AppSheet abuse fuels new phishing campaign

Attackers have been leveraging the Google AppSheet service to target Google Workspace users with fake trademark notices as part of a new phishing scheme, Hackread reports.

Malicious trademark advisory emails sent using the legitimate ' [email protected] ' address contain a 'View Evidence' button redirecting to a bogus login page using a suspicious URL shortener, according to an analysis from Raven AI, which identified the intrusion.

Aside from having a questionable URL shortener, the illicit emails also had incongruent subject and content material, said researchers, who recommended the implementation of more advanced email security systems.

Such findings which follow a KnowBe4 Threat Labs report showing a significant increase in AppSheet-exploiting attacks since March indicate the continued exploitation of popular brands in social engineering incidents , noted KnowBe4 Security Awareness Advocate Erich Kron.

"These types of attacks are meant to blend in with normal day-to-day activities, further increasing the trust level of the potential victim," Kron added.