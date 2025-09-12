Attackers have been leveraging the Google AppSheet service to target Google Workspace users with fake trademark notices as part of a new phishing scheme, Hackread reports.Malicious trademark advisory emails sent using the legitimate '[email protected]' address contain a 'View Evidence' button redirecting to a bogus login page using a suspicious URL shortener, according to an analysis from Raven AI, which identified the intrusion.Aside from having a questionable URL shortener, the illicit emails also had incongruent subject and content material, said researchers, who recommended the implementation of more advanced email security systems.Such findings which follow a KnowBe4 Threat Labs report showing a significant increase in AppSheet-exploiting attacks since March indicate the continued exploitation of popular brands in social engineering incidents, noted KnowBe4 Security Awareness Advocate Erich Kron. "These types of attacks are meant to blend in with normal day-to-day activities, further increasing the trust level of the potential victim," Kron added.
Google AppSheet abuse fuels new phishing campaign
