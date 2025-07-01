Threat Intelligence, AI/ML

Global operation dismantles $540M crypto investment fraud network

Crypto Trading theme with blurred city abstract lights background

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that Europol has announced that five individuals allegedly involved in a $540 million cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme that has impacted over 5,000 victims were arrested as part of a Spain-led global law enforcement takedown that was conducted alongside U.S., Estonian, and French authorities.

Numerous associates worldwide have been enlisted by the crime network's leaders to support the money laundering activities of the fraud ring, according to Europol. "Investigators suspect the criminal organization of having set up a corporate and banking network based in Hong Kong, allegedly using payment gateways and user accounts in the names of different people and in different exchanges to receive, store and transfer criminal funds," said Europol, who also emphasized the growing use of more advanced artificial intelligence technologies in investment scams. Such a development comes weeks after the U.S. Justice Department's forfeiture of $225 million worth of cryptocurrency associated with investment fraud, which is the country's largest seizure of illicit cryptocurrency proceeds so far.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

BreachForums revival claimed once again

Infamous cybercrime marketplace BreachForums was claimed by the threat actor "Jaw" to have its revival on July 1 unfazed by the apprehension of five of its alleged operators by French authorities, and the indictment against fellow BreachForums member Kai West, also known as IntelBroker, by the U.S.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingHybrid AttackInformation WarfarePassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds