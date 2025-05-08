Global crackdown disrupts DDoS-for-Hire services

The Cyber Express.Half a dozen DDoS-for-hire services, including Cfxapi, Cfxsecurity, jetstress, neostress, quickdown, and zapcut, which enabled massive distributed denial-of-service intrusions since 2022, have been dismantled as part of the international Europol-coordinated takedown campaign Operation PowerOFF, according to
Operation PowerOFF also led to the arrests of four alleged admins of the DDoS-for-hire services, also known as stressers or booters, by Poland's Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime, or CBZC, which was able to sequester devices and financial records after discovering an association between the suspects and a global cybercriminal network. Such action coincided with the U.S. Justice Department's seizure of nine DDoS-for-hire service domains, most of which impersonated network testing tools. Additional arrests and domain takeovers are poised to be conducted as the global crackdown activity continues. "This is a strong signal that cybercrime doesn't pay. We're not just taking down platforms — we're dismantling the false sense of impunity behind them," said CBZC.
Operation PowerOFF also led to the arrests of four alleged admins of the DDoS-for-hire services, also known as stressers or booters, by Poland's Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime, or CBZC, which was able to sequester devices and financial records after discovering an association between the suspects and a global cybercriminal network. Such action coincided with the U.S. Justice Department's seizure of nine DDoS-for-hire service domains, most of which impersonated network testing tools. Additional arrests and domain takeovers are poised to be conducted as the global crackdown activity continues. "This is a strong signal that cybercrime doesn't pay. We're not just taking down platforms — we're dismantling the false sense of impunity behind them," said CBZC.