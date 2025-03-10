Gender inequities in cyber workforce continue

TechRepublic reports that women in the global cybersecurity workforce have increased by 5% between 2023 and 2024 but continue facing more workplace difficulties than their male counterparts amid declining job satisfaction for both sexes due to escalating economic and workload challenges.

Aside from being more likely to experience layoffs during the past year, women in cybersecurity also had higher odds of having their departments subjected to reduced spending and hiring freezes, according to a study from ISC2.

More women in the industry also reported having their promotions and salary increases suspended by their organizations.

Additional findings revealed that more than half of the women in the field were in managerial or higher posts but only 7% are in the c-suite.

Moreover, women were not present in 16% of respondents' security teams while only 5% noted having an equal number of men and women within their teams.

"The data shows that the organizations where female participants work have experienced cybersecurity cutbacks at higher rates than male participants," noted ISC2 analysts.