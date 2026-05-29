GCHQ announces AI-powered cyber shield to protect UK infrastructure

As outlined in Tech Radar, the UK's intelligence agency, GCHQ, is developing an AI-powered "cyber shield" aimed at safeguarding the nation's critical infrastructure against escalating cyber threats.

GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler revealed plans for a new national cyber defense capability that will integrate advanced AI into machine-speed cyber defense systems. This initiative seeks to enhance the detection of threats by embedding frontier AI into operations for improved algorithms and faster threat identification. The announcement comes amid heightened concerns over cyber warfare, with Russia described as waging daily hybrid war through relentless targeting of critical infrastructure and undermining democratic processes. China is also identified as a significant threat, characterized as a science-tech superpower with sophisticated capabilities.

The new cyber shield is intended to protect critical infrastructure, telecommunications providers, and other firms of high national value, making cybersecurity “ten times more urgent” for businesses, Keast-Butler said.