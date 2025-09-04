Gartner ranks Check Point leader in firewalls

Check Point Software Technologies has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewalls, a ranking that reflects both its execution and strategic vision, Security Brief Australia reports

Hybrid mesh firewalls are increasingly critical for enterprises managing dispersed workforces and complex digital infrastructures that expand the attack surface. Check Point's Hybrid Mesh Network Security solution emphasizes AI-powered real-time threat prevention, zero trust principles , and centralized management to unify policy enforcement across on-premises, cloud, and SASE deployments.

The company highlights its Infinity ThreatCloud AI system, which draws from millions of endpoints and over 150,000 networks, claiming a 99.9% block rate against attacks. Unified management and open platform integrations with 250+ third-party tools further strengthen its offering.

"We are honoured to be acknowledged as a Leader," said Chief Product Officer Nataly Kremer. Customer feedback, including from the Denver Broncos IT team, praises Check Point for simplifying security operations and consolidating visibility across diverse environments.