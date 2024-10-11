Funding round secures $7M for Cyrisma

SecurityWeek reports that Cyrisma, a cybersecurity risk management company, has obtained $7 million from a Series A funding round, boosting total investment to nearly $9 million.

Such newly secured funds will be leveraged by the firm, which offers a complete risk management platform for managed service providers, to advance product development, sales, and marketing initiatives, as well as bolster customer support investments, according to Cyrisma. With its vulnerability discovery and remediation, compliance monitoring, and artificial intelligence risk management capabilities, Cyrisma's platform not only aids in identifying misconfigurations and security gaps but also provides insights on organizations' attack surfaces while enabling periodic security evaluations. "This investment will allow us to continue delivering an affordable and comprehensive risk management solution, empowering MSPs to protect their clients effectively. Additionally, it enables us to enter into new markets, expanding our reach and increasing brand awareness," said Cyrisma co-founder and Chief Product Officer Liam Downward.