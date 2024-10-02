Funding round raises $7M for DefectDojo

DefectDojo, an application security solutions provider, has obtained a $7 million investment from a Series A funding round spearheaded by Iolar Ventures and Aspenwood Ventures LP, with the newly secured funds to be allocated toward advancing its security automation and vulnerability management platform and expanding its market reach, SiliconAngle reports.

Aside from touting its platform's consolidated command center that enables automated vulnerability triage and risk acceptance across various stages, DefectDojo has also introduced visualization upgrades, Exploit Prediction Scoring System integration, and enterprise scalability to the Pro Edition of its platform while reiterating its commitment to open-source software. "We first began our open source community over 10 years ago to reduce the repetitive, mundane tasks that take away from security professionals’ ability to operate strategically and meet the needs of a rapidly evolving threat landscape. As we continue to develop our DevSecOps platform, security will be able to scale far beyond what is possible today to stay one step ahead of tomorrow's bad actors," said DefectDojo founder and CEO Greg Anderson.