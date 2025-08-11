Network Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Vulnerability Management
Free Wi-Fi exposes buses to remote hacking risks
A recent cybersecurity revelation highlights the vulnerability of buses equipped with free Wi-Fi to remote hacking threats, as demonstrated by CHT Security researchers at DEF CON. This issue poses risks related to tracking, control, and potential spying on passengers, as reported by SecurityWeek. The research showcased how weaknesses in both the onboard systems and remote connectivity of buses can be exploited by hackers. By leveraging these vulnerabilities, malicious actors could potentially gain unauthorized access to bus systems, enabling them to track the vehicle's movements, manipulate controls, and even eavesdrop on passengers. This type of attack not only jeopardizes passenger safety and privacy but also raises concerns about the broader implications for public transportation security. The implications of buses being susceptible to remote hacking underscore the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures in the transportation sector. Authorities and bus operators must prioritize the security of onboard systems and Wi-Fi networks to prevent such malicious activities. This incident also emphasizes the importance of ongoing monitoring, regular security assessments, and swift remediation of vulnerabilities to safeguard public transportation infrastructure from cyber threats. Source: SecurityWeek
