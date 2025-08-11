Network Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Vulnerability Management

Free Wi-Fi exposes buses to remote hacking risks

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

A recent cybersecurity revelation highlights the vulnerability of buses equipped with free Wi-Fi to remote hacking threats, as demonstrated by CHT Security researchers at DEF CON. This issue poses risks related to tracking, control, and potential spying on passengers, as reported by SecurityWeek. The research showcased how weaknesses in both the onboard systems and remote connectivity of buses can be exploited by hackers. By leveraging these vulnerabilities, malicious actors could potentially gain unauthorized access to bus systems, enabling them to track the vehicle's movements, manipulate controls, and even eavesdrop on passengers. This type of attack not only jeopardizes passenger safety and privacy but also raises concerns about the broader implications for public transportation security. The implications of buses being susceptible to remote hacking underscore the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures in the transportation sector. Authorities and bus operators must prioritize the security of onboard systems and Wi-Fi networks to prevent such malicious activities. This incident also emphasizes the importance of ongoing monitoring, regular security assessments, and swift remediation of vulnerabilities to safeguard public transportation infrastructure from cyber threats. Source: SecurityWeek

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Robust DDoS botnet likely with chained Windows flaws

Tens of thousands of public domain controllers could be looped into a robust distributed denial-of-service botnet through the new Win-DDoS attack technique, which leverages multiple already-fixed security vulnerabilities in Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol, Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service, Windows Netlogon, and Windows Print Spooler, according to The Hacker News.

Nascent HTTP request smuggling attacks have widespread impact

SecurityWeek reports that multiple major organizations, popular content delivery networks, and websites have been compromised with new versions of the HTTP request smuggling attack technique, also known as desync attack, which involves the delivery of malicious requests to facilitate session theft, web cache poisoning, or phishing site redirections.

TDS services tapped by SocGholish malware operators

TDS services tapped by SocGholish malware operators Intrusions involving the SocGholish malware, also known as FakeUpdates, have been facilitated by the TA569 threat operation, also known as Mustard Tempest, Gold Prelude, Purple Vallhund, and UNC1543, through traffic distribution systems Parrot TDS and Keitaro TDS, according to The Hacker News.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Bastion HostBerkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND)CellCircuit Switched NetworkCollisionCrossover CableDistance VectorDomainDomain Name System (DNS)Dynamic Routing Protocol

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds