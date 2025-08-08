Critical Infrastructure Security, Penetration Testing

Free NSA cyber services program expands

Person holding cellphone with logo of National Security Agency (NSA) on screen in front of webpage.
(Adobe Stock)

Increasing cybersecurity threats against under-resourced U.S. defense contractors have prompted the National Security Agency to provide free pentesting services under its Continuous Autonomous Penetration Testing program to 1,000 organizations in 2025 after initially covering only 200 during its launch last year, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

CAPT, which is powered by Horizon3.ai's NodeZero solution, was able to determine 50,000 security vulnerabilities, 70% of which had been addressed, over 20,000 hours of pentesting last year, according to NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Chief of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Defense Bailey Bickley. Over 70% of the remediated flaws were patched significantly faster than the industry standard, Bickley noted. Meanwhile, Horizon3.ai co-founder and CEO Snehal Antani noted that sophisticated techniques were not observed across most credential breaches flagged by NodeZero during the CAPT program. Total domain compromise was achieved in as little as 77 seconds, while entry-level user account breaches were conducted in under a minute.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowDisassemblyPenetration and Penetration Testing

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds