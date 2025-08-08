CAPT, which is powered by Horizon3.ai's NodeZero solution, was able to determine 50,000 security vulnerabilities, 70% of which had been addressed, over 20,000 hours of pentesting last year, according to NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Chief of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Defense Bailey Bickley. Over 70% of the remediated flaws were patched significantly faster than the industry standard, Bickley noted. Meanwhile, Horizon3.ai co-founder and CEO Snehal Antani noted that sophisticated techniques were not observed across most credential breaches flagged by NodeZero during the CAPT program. Total domain compromise was achieved in as little as 77 seconds, while entry-level user account breaches were conducted in under a minute.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Penetration Testing
Free NSA cyber services program expands
(Adobe Stock)
Increasing cybersecurity threats against under-resourced U.S. defense contractors have prompted the National Security Agency to provide free pentesting services under its Continuous Autonomous Penetration Testing program to 1,000 organizations in 2025 after initially covering only 200 during its launch last year, reports Infosecurity Magazine.
CAPT, which is powered by Horizon3.ai's NodeZero solution, was able to determine 50,000 security vulnerabilities, 70% of which had been addressed, over 20,000 hours of pentesting last year, according to NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center Chief of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Defense Bailey Bickley. Over 70% of the remediated flaws were patched significantly faster than the industry standard, Bickley noted. Meanwhile, Horizon3.ai co-founder and CEO Snehal Antani noted that sophisticated techniques were not observed across most credential breaches flagged by NodeZero during the CAPT program. Total domain compromise was achieved in as little as 77 seconds, while entry-level user account breaches were conducted in under a minute.
