Free FunkSec ransomware decryption tool issued

Avast has provided a free decryption tool for the FunkSec ransomware, which has also been shared by the European Cybercrime Centre, just over a week after a decryptor for the Phobos and 8Base ransomware variants was released by the Japanese National Police Agency, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
More than 110 organizations have been compromised by the ransomware gang, which was only active between December and March, according to Ladislav Zezula, a researcher at Avast parent firm Gen Digital. Zezula noted FunkSec's exploitation of artificial intelligence in its tools and phishing templates. AI usage of FunkSec was previously reported by Check Point researchers, who noted the ransomware gang to have been comprised of less experienced threat actors looking to gain infamy. While FunkSec's approach highlighted the potential of AI in expediting cybercriminal activities, it also emphasized the pitfalls of the technology, said Sectigo's Jason Soroko.
More than 110 organizations have been compromised by the ransomware gang, which was only active between December and March, according to Ladislav Zezula, a researcher at Avast parent firm Gen Digital. Zezula noted FunkSec's exploitation of artificial intelligence in its tools and phishing templates. AI usage of FunkSec was previously reported by Check Point researchers, who noted the ransomware gang to have been comprised of less experienced threat actors looking to gain infamy. While FunkSec's approach highlighted the potential of AI in expediting cybercriminal activities, it also emphasized the pitfalls of the technology, said Sectigo's Jason Soroko.