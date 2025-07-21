Such a development comes months after the indictment of Phobos ransomware affiliates and the disruption of its 8Base spinoff's operations as part of international law enforcement efforts. The U.S.'s crackdown on Phobos ransomware which led to the detainment of alleged administrator Evgenii Ptitsyn in November also uncovered more details regarding the group, which was found to have compromised the California public school system, a North Carolina children's hospital, Maryland and Pennsylvania healthcare providers, and a Maryland-based accounting and consulting firm that were demanded ransoms ranging from $12,000 to $300,000. Other organizations impacted by the group included an Illinois-based federal contractor, a Connecticut public school system, and New York-based law enforcement union.
Ransomware
Phobos, 8Base ransomware decryptors issued
The Japanese National Police Agency has released a free decryption tool for the Phobos and 8Base ransomware strains, which were noted to have amassed their operators over $16 million since 2019, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Such a development comes months after the indictment of Phobos ransomware affiliates and the disruption of its 8Base spinoff's operations as part of international law enforcement efforts. The U.S.'s crackdown on Phobos ransomware which led to the detainment of alleged administrator Evgenii Ptitsyn in November also uncovered more details regarding the group, which was found to have compromised the California public school system, a North Carolina children's hospital, Maryland and Pennsylvania healthcare providers, and a Maryland-based accounting and consulting firm that were demanded ransoms ranging from $12,000 to $300,000. Other organizations impacted by the group included an Illinois-based federal contractor, a Connecticut public school system, and New York-based law enforcement union.
