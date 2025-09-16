Threat Intelligence

Fraudulent Google law enforcement portal account deactivated

Google logo on one of the buildings situated in Googleplex, the company's main campus in Silicon Valley

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that Google has moved to disable a duplicitous account in its Law Enforcement Request System.

Illicit actors behind the account neither made requests nor accessed data using the fraudulent account, according to Google.

Such a disclosure follows the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters threat group's assertions that it had compromised not only the Google LERS portal and the FBI's eCheck background check system after it, along with other hacking operations, announced their exit from the ransomware scene.

The FBI has yet to validate Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters' claims. Multiple organizations, including Google, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Zscaler, Allianz Life, Qantas, Adidas, and Louis Vuitton, have already been compromised by the threat group, which is composed of Scattered Spider, Lapsus$, and ShinyHunters members, in recent attacks aimed at Salesforce and Salesloft implementations.

Attacks by the hacking operation are poised to continue despite retirement claims, said cybersecurity researchers.

