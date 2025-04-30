Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

France blames Russia for series of cyberattacks

France has publicly accused Russias GRU military intelligence agency, specifically its APT28 unit, of orchestrating a sustained cyber campaign targeting French institutions to undermine national stability, Reuters reports. In a statement, the French foreign ministry said attacks dating back to 2015, such as the TV5 Monde hack and the 2017 Macron campaign email leak, were attributed to APT28, a group known for cyberespionage. According to Frances National Cybersecurity Agency, the unit has targeted ministries, defence and aerospace firms, think tanks, and economic institutions, with a notable increase in incidents, around 4,000 cyber attacks, in 2024, marking a 15% rise from the previous year. France's decision to go public is intended to maintain transparency amid geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning Russias war in Ukraine. Officials emphasized the unacceptability of such actions from a UN Security Council member. While Germany also accused APT28 of similar operations in May 2024, Russias embassy in Paris did not respond to the latest charges. France vowed coordinated action with allies against future threats.

